Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly expecting a daughter via their surrogate.

It was claimed on Wednesday that the unidentified woman is due to give birth to the couple’s third child together in January. And now it has been alleged that the tot is another girl.

According to TMZ.com, an insider familiar with the pregnancy broke the gender news. The baby girl will join Kim and Kanye’s eldest child, daughter North, and son Saint.

Kim made no comment about the surrogacy or gender reveal as she headed out in New York on Wednesday night, debuting her new silver blonde hair as she attended Tom Ford’s New York Fashion Week show.

The 36-year-old showcased her new look as she flaunted her figure in a tight black latex dress. Kanye, meanwhile, went for a more casual look as he headed out in Calabasas, California, on Wednesday afternoon - also making no comment about the happy news.

Previous reports suggested a San Diego, California mother in her late 20s was three months pregnant with the couple’s third child in July, but Kim and Kanye refused to comment on the speculation.

The unnamed woman was described as an experienced surrogate, who has appeared in a promotional video about the process.

Kim has reportedly chosen not to carry her third child after suffering placenta accreta, a potentially life-threatening condition, while she was expecting daughter North and son Saint. She was warned by doctors following her last pregnancy that another could be life-threatening.

Kim’s mum Kris Jenner offered to serve as her surrogate and her sister Khloe also visited a doctor to see if she was a viable candidate.