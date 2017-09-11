A steady stream of gangsters-turned-witnesses in the Jonathan Bacon murder investigation have led to several delays in the case getting to trial, a B.C. Supreme Court judge says.

Justice Allan Betton said new witnesses close to the murder plot only agreed to testify after initial trial dates had been set for accused killers Jason McBride, Jujhar Khun-Khun and Michael Jones.

That meant police and prosecutors had to check out information provided by the witnesses, which led to delays in the proceedings.

In June, Betton dismissed a defence motion to stay the charges against the trio over the fact that it took more than four years after they were charged in February 2013 for their Kelowna trial to begin.

Betton said at the time that he would provide detailed written reasons for his ruling at a later date.

Those reasons were released Sept. 8.

In July 2016, the Supreme Court of Canada issued a ruling known as Jordan that said criminal trials at the supreme court level should be completed within 30 months unless there are "exceptional circumstances."

Betton noted that the ongoing trial is not scheduled to be completed until January 2018 — more than 58 months after McBride, Khun-Khun and Jones were charged with killing Bacon and attempting to murder four others with him at the time.

He said under the strict Jordan principle, the delays in the Kelowna trial would be unconstitutional.

But he said the Supreme Court of Canada included in Jordan a “transitional exceptional circumstance” for cases that were underway when the ruling was issued.

“Where the charges in question were brought prior to the release of Jordan, a transitional exceptional circumstance may apply where the Crown satisfies the court that the time the case has taken is justified based on the parties’ reasonable reliance on the law as it previously existed,” Betton said.

“When the transitional exceptional circumstance is considered, I am satisfied that the delay is justified and thus the application of the accused must be dismissed.”

Betton laid out some of the challenges police encountered as they investigated the Aug. 15, 2011 execution of Bacon, then a leader in the Red Scorpion gang.

Bacon was in a vehicle with Hells Angel Larry Amero, Independent Soldier James Riach, as well as two women, Lyndsey Black and Leah Hadden-Watts, when masked gunmen opened fire outside a Kelowna hotel.

Betton said a gangster named Manjinder Hairan gave three statements to police in 2011 and 2012 “detailing his role in the shooting, as well as that of the three applicants and a number of Mr. Hairan’s associates. ”

Hairan was shot to death in January 2013, leaving the Crown to try to get his statements admitted as evidence at the trial.

That strategy changed when others close to Hairan and the accused men agreed to become cooperating witnesses, Betton noted.

A witness called only AZ began cooperating in 2014 while he was in jail on an unrelated matter, Betton said.

In 2015, two other former associates who Betton called LO and MN also gave police statements about the murder and signed agreements to testify.

Disclosure to the defence related to the new witnesses was often delayed until police could investigate their claims.

“Unavoidable disclosure and third party records issues related to those witnesses were the primary drivers of the adjournments of the two previous trial dates and thus ultimately the delay in this case,” Betton said. “The emergence of the witnesses and the challenges and issues related to disclosure of information connected to those witnesses were at least unavoidable if not also unforeseeable.”

He said both Crown prosecutors and defence lawyers in the case had worked diligently to move the proceedings along over the years.

