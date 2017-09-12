If you've ever cursed at a bad driver as they sped off and disappeared into traffic, there may be hope yet.

A Surrey man who left a trail of traffic complaints in his dust across the Lower Mainland over the past year has had his vehicle tracked down and impounded.

Police said the driver first came to attention after several police agencies began logging "numerous complaints" about the same white vehicle registered to an owner in Surrey. The overwhelming number of reports phoned in by the public prompted police to launch an undercover operation to try and track down the driver in action.

On Sept. 7, several traffic officers spotted the vehicle leaving Surrey. Officers who followed spotted a number of traffic violations before later stopping the driver in Richmond. The 30-year-old Surrey man was then issued several violation tickets and his vehicle was impounded for speeding.

The tickets issued to the driver were for both infractions witnessed that day and previous violations reported by other drivers.

Sgt. Lorne Lecker with the Deas Island Traffice Services thanked the public who phoned in the various infractions.

"From the sheer volume of the complaints and the nature of the driving involved, we had to go the extra mile to investigate these concerns before this vehicle caused a serious collision," said Lecker.

"If the public hadn’t brought this to our attention, we may not have been aware of this risk, or had the successful results that we achieved."

Police also turned the matter over to RoadSafety B.C., resulting in a 13-month driving ban for the driver.

sip@postmedia.com

twitter.com/stephanie_ip