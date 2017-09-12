The latest statistics from Vancouver emergency services show the overdose rate remains well above those from a year ago.

According to data released by the city Tuesday, Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services were called out on overdose 499 times in August, an increase of 46 per cent from 2016.

That is slightly down from July 2017, when the fire department responded to 568 calls.

But despite that dip in overdose calls, Vancouver police say the total number of death believed to be caused by overdoses was up by five from July; 23 people in August are believed to have died because of an overdose.

The latest provincial data shows a similar decrease to Vancouver's with 91 people dying of suspected overdoses in July, down from 114 in June and 137 in May.

In all, 876 people in B.C. have died from suspected overdoses in 2017; more than half between the ages of 30 and 49. Vancouver accounts for 226 of those deaths; a further 101 were in Surrey, 57 in Victoria and 50 in Kelowna.

