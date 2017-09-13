Former U.S. vice president Joe Biden will be in Vancouver next month to headline The Art of Leadership conference.

Biden leads off a lineup that includes Bloomberg TV Canada anchor and journalist Amanda Lang, author and former executive creative director of Cirque du Soleil Welby Altidor, and New York Times bestselling authors Dr. Tasha Eurich and Vince Molinaro.

Biden was the 47th vice president of the United States alongside former president Barack Obama.

Since leaving the White House, Biden has continued his work with the Biden Foundation, the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement at the University of Pennsylvania and the Biden Domestic Policy Institute at the University of Delaware.

The event will take place Oct. 26 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. The Vancouver stop is the first of a three-city Canadian tour, with a Nov. 28 stop in Toronto and a Nov. 29 event in Montreal.

The event promises to showcase each speaker's "stories, ideas, discoveries and collaborative moments" that have shaped their achievements. General registration for the event starts at $499, while VIP and platinum passes, which include a copy of books authored by each of the speakers, are available for up to $1,249.

