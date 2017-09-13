If there's one thing every married couple knows, it's "get a good photographer."

No one ever thinks, "don't get your wedding pics stolen."

Unfortunately, it seems one couple is out there, somewhere, desperately hoping their photos turn up.

Surrey RCMP are hoping to find the owner of a camera that's filled with photos of a wedding.

At the end of April, Mounties found "numerous pieces of lost or stolen property" inside a vehicle that was parked in the 1800-block of 160th Street in Surrey.

One of those items was a DSLR camera and a memory card filled with wedding photos, according to an email from Staff Sgt. Dale Carr.

The police have not been able to determine who owns the camera.

"If you recognize anyone in these photos, please call police so we can reunite the owner with their camera and photos of this special day," he said.

If you know anything about the photos, call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.