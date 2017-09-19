The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Monday's early morning shooting death of a 41-year-old Richmond man was a targeted hit.

Investigators have identified the victim as Joseph Lucien De Carvalho of Richmond.

Richmond RCMP were called to the 7500 block of Bridge Street just after 3 a.m.

A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Police and ambulance personnel initiated first aid but De Carvalho died in the street.

“Mr. De Carvalho was known to police, and his death is believed to be targeted," said IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Meghan Foster.

Foster said there is no evidence to link De Carvalho’s death to other recent murders or acts of violence.

De Carvalho was charged in January with seven counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking. His next court appearance was scheduled for Feb. 15, 2018.

Anyone with information can contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

