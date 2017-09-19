Actress Ariel Winter has implored critics to stop attacking her for her everyday wardrobe choices, insisting “no one is perfect”.

The teenage Modern Family star is frequently targetted online for her provocative dress sense, and Ariel has made it clear time and time again she will not bow to pressure to cover up her curvy figure just because others don’t think her outfits are age-appropriate.

Late on Monday Winter, who is often snapped by the paparazzi, took to Instagram to share another lengthy “rant”, in which she urged her detractors to leave her alone and let her live life in peace.

“Something I wish people would realize...I am not TRYING to be featured on Snapchat, I am not trying to be pap’d (photographed by the paparazzi) everywhere I do, I am literally just LIVING,” she began, “and unfortunately, I can’t do that without paparazzi following me around everyday. I’m not trying to show you my a-- in shorts when I go to the grocery store. I’m trying to live my life. People wear shorts. People have wardrobe malfunctions. No one is perfect.”

Winter went on to defend her fashion picks, explaining she doesn’t need to please anyone with her personal style but herself.

“I’m not a stylist!,” she continued. “I don’t know what to wear everyday so I look ‘appropriate’ or ‘fashionable.’ Also, screw having to always look appropriate or fashionable. For what? Society? Who gets to decide what is appropriate or fashionable???? I wear what I like and no one should fault me for that.”

The actress also used her post to respond to the backlash she received following a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, in which she accused her estranged mother of sexualising her as a child by dressing her up to look more mature than she was.

After some people insisted she couldn’t blame her mum for continuing to look like a “whore”, Winter made it clear there was a big difference between how she used to be dolled up and how she chooses to dress now.

“I was a CHILD being dressed like I was 24. I was 8-13 years old,” she stated. “I wasn’t an ADULT as I am now. As you mature at 16, 17, 18 you further develop your own identity and can make decisions for yourself. As a child, you do as you’re told regardless of what is good for you.

“I’m an ADULT now, who can make my own choices and have my own identity. And just because I DECIDE to show my body occasionally doesn’t mean I’m unintelligent or that I’m talentless or that I have no self respect.”

The young star concluded her fiery message by urging her fans to always stay true to themselves: “Do whatever you want people, just strive to please YOURSELF and NO ONE ELSE,” she added.