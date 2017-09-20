A Surrey ice cream shop that was previously closed due to pests is now the subject of a food recall for selling possibly contaminated Original Kulfi ice cream.

Fraser Health officials inspected Surrey's Supreme Ice Cream (7112 128 St.) and found that the business, which is only licensed to sell pre-packaged ice cream, had been selling homemade ice cream prepared in an unlicensed and unapproved facility.

The ice cream is being sold under the Original Kulfi brand and had been distributed through Indian restaurants and grocery shops throughout Surrey and other parts of the Lower Mainland.

"The item is a popsicle-shaped frozen dairy product similar to ice cream in appearance and taste," read a notice issued by Fraser Health. "The product is available in a number of flavours including mango, strawberry, tutti-frutti and pistachio and all flavours are at risk of contamination."

While there have not been any reports of illness to date, health officials are advising anyone who has purchased or stocked Original Kulfi ice cream to toss the product since it was prepared in a facility that has not met public health safety guidelines. Anyone who experiences vomiting, stomach cramps or fever after eating the ice cream should visit a doctor.

As a result, a cease-and-desist order has been issued to the operator of Supreme Ice Cream to stop production, storage and distribution of Original Kulfi ice cream.

In 2014, Supreme Ice Cream was closed for reports of pests and for not maintaining the premise in sanitary condition.

