Yes. I know.

I am an odd choice to write an op-ed piece for the Toronto Sun.

However, in the interest of cooperation between our two countries, I am obliging your wonderful editor in providing the following food for thought.

Consider the following: Don't you think it's past time we all start looking at each other the same way the bad guys in the Middle East look at us?

They make no distinction between left or right, between conservative or liberal.

They hate us all.

Because we are Canadian. Or, because we are American.

But mostly, because we are a free society where we can think and do as we please. Where women are highly regarded and respected. Where freedom of choice isn't dictated by religion, or skin colour, or ethnicity. Where you can achieve your dreams and aspirations.

And they can't.

So let's stop arguing with each other about politics. You have the right to voice your opinion, of course. But Canada and America also belong to people who don't necessarily agree with you.

Agree to disagree.

Respect your fellow Canadian. And when it's time to vote, that's where the magic and wonder of democracy shines best. Vote your conscience. Behind curtains because it's nobody's damn business who you are voting for.

Of the people.

For the people.

By the people.

Sign up now to be a member of the only political party that matters: The Canadian party.

Now go and have a cup of coffee at Timmy's and celebrate/respect each other's differences.

God bless Canada.