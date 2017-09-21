K.J. Apa, who stars on the Vancouver-filmed CW series Riverdale, reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and was involved in a late-night car-accident last week while driving home after 16-hours on set.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the accident involving the 20-year-old New Zealand actor has now sparked safety concerns and demands for better safety precautions for the cast and crew.

According to reports, Apa – who stars as Archie Andrews – had worked 16 hours on a set somewhere in the Fraser Valley and was driving himself back to his Vancouver hotel after midnight when he fell asleep during the 45-minute trip.

"He was taken to a local hospital for observation and later discharged without serious injuries. His car, however, didn’t fare as well. The passenger side was apparently destroyed after striking a light pole, and the vehicle was rendered inoperable," according to THR.

There was also some suggestion that actor Cole Sprouse, who stars as Jughead Jones, was supposed to be in Apa's car that night of the accident but that he changed his mind at the last minute. Sprouse, who is among the more visible stars of the show off-set, has spoken up to production heads to ask that transportation be provided for cast members who work later in the evenings and overnight.

Production for the dark and gritty teen drama frequently takes place late at night in the Fraser Valley, while many of the show's young stars stay in downtown Vancouver while in town for filming. This week, production has been set up at Gabby's Country Cabaret in Langley; the bar serves as Riverdale's Whyte Wyrm, the hangout of choice for the Southside Serpents.

Sources also told THR that a "call between representatives for the actors and Warner Bros. executives" had been set up for Friday, though the studio would not confirm the meeting.

The second season of the breakout show premiers on the CW on Oct. 11, and will release weekly episodes to Netflix beginning on Oct. 12.

