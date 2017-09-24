Former Surrey mayor and Conservative MP Dianne Watts announced her candidacy for the leadership of the B.C. Liberal Party on Sunday, ending weeks of speculation.

Watts’ candidacy has been widely speculated, a poorly kept political secret, and on Sunday, in a packed Surrey hotel banquet room, Watts made it official.

“Today we embark on a journey together, a journey to create a vision for B.C.,” she told supporters. “All of us have one common goal: To bring our province back from a coalition government that is not only unstable, but is determined to raise taxes, gut our natural resource sector, and drive jobs and investments out of this province.”

“Today I am announcing that I am putting my name forward to be next leader of the B.C. Liberal Party,” said Watts to loud applause.

Watts will step down as member of Parliament for South Surrey-White Rock, a riding she won for the federal Conservatives in 2015.

One of Surrey’s most popular mayors, and the first female one, Watts served three terms between 2005 and 2014 before making the leap to federal politics.

An Insights West poll in August found 39 per cent of British Columbians had a favourable opinion of Watts, the highest of all potential leaders polled.

MLA for Vancouver-False Creek Sam Sullivan was second at 30 per cent, with former finance minister Mike de Jong at 28 per cent and rookie Richmond MLA Jas Johal at 24 per cent.

Sullivan, a former Vancouver mayor, announced his candidacy on Friday — the first to officially enter a race that is expected to draw some big names.

Andrew Wilkinson, MLA for Vancouver-Quilchena, is also expected to announce his bid on Monday. Other names which have been mentioned in relation to a leadership race include former Liberal cabinet ministers Mike de Jong, Todd Stone, and Mike Bernier.

The B.C. Liberals will choose a new leader in early February. The first leadership debate will be held in Surrey on Oct. 15.

