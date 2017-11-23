Barry Neufeld needs to learn from his mistakes

On Tuesday night, Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld stood in front of a hall full of people in Chilliwack. He spoke against the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) program and likened gender reassignment treatment to “child abuse.”

“Instead of coddling and encouraging what I regard as the sexual addiction of gender confusion, I believe children should be gently encouraged to be comfortable with their bodies,” he said.

The rally was organized by a Montreal-based group called Culture Guard, which works to end what it calls the “political tyranny of politically-correct idiotology.”

Earlier this year, Neufeld criticized the SOGI program on his Facebook page and later apologized to “those who felt hurt” by his comments. The original event could have been a learning opportunity. Neufeld discovered that his words hurt students, parents and school staff and he could have spoken with them in a meaningful dialogue and learned why such a policy was put in place and appreciated the diverse fabric that makes up our schools. Instead, he chose to strike back, speaking at a rally that spread fear and misinformation about what kids are being taught.

Contrary to Neufeld’s views, there is not an active “LGBT lobby” trying to corrupt our children. Everyone involved in shaping curriculum and anti-bullying programs really wants the best for our kids. We can only hope that Neufeld got into the profession for the same reasons. There is room for meaningful dialogue about curriculum content but a misinformation rally is not the way that takes place.

School should be a place where diverse identities and world views can come together and both students and teachers can learn from each other. However, in order for that to happen, we all need to be open to being wrong or else there’s no opportunity for real understanding.

Neufeld knew people had been hurt by his comments. What before could have been excused as ignorance no longer can be. Rallying parents in his support does nothing to help students but actually twists the knife deeper for those who were harmed by the thoughtless post of a man in power.

We can all learn from each other but Neufeld now needs to take the first step. He had the captive audience of parents who shared his stance Tuesday night and he abused that power.