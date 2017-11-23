Dear Tony: We requested a meeting with our council or manager to be able to view our documents of the strata. What we want to see is a copy of the signed contract our strata claims to have in place for landscaping and snow removal. The contractor is an owner who has been in conflict with a number of neighbours over the years and other than a total amount for service each year, no one knows the details of the contract and now we are getting all kinds of push back from council members about confidentiality and contract commitments. We have already had our first snow and nothing was done to salt out sidewalks or hills. The manager and the strata told us we will have to pay $50/hr to see the contract but we cannot seem to find anything in the Act that permits them to bill us. JHL, Kelowna

Dear JHL: Neither the management company nor the strata corporation is permitted to charge you any fees to inspect records. If the management company has required such a fee, file a complaint with the Real Estate Council of B.C. at 1-877-683-9664 or recbc.ca. There is a bar to select “file a complaint.” The management company does not have the authority to charge owners fees. Fees are charged to the strata corporation within the terms of their agreement, and the strata is not permitted to charge a back fee. This includes any other types of administration or user fees being imposed by the management company, including fees for collections. When a fee is being charged or authorized through the management company, that fee will be stipulated in the strata management agreement and it is the manager acting as the agent, charging the fee on behalf of a strata corporation if the fee is permitted.

My recommendation to owners is pay the 25-cent fee, request copies of either specific or all service agreements and contracts between the strata and suppliers, including insurance and managers. This will give you evidence of the transaction as the Act requires the document must be provided within 14 days. A better solution, that eases the burden on managers and strata corporations and ensures a corporation history of transactions, is for the strata corporation to create a password-protected website for the storage of records, which owners could view. A simple solution that solves a lot of problems. By requesting a copy of the records, you have a definite timeline for response and a valid reason to file a complaint with the Civil Resolution Tribunal if the strata corporation fails to provide the records.