RCMP searching for attacker in Whistler stabbing

Mounties in Whistler are searching for the person who stabbed a young man on the weekend in Whistler.

At around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Whistler RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing in the 4300-block of Main Street.

When they arrived, officers found a 24-year-old man suffering from a single stab wound to his abdomen.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe a fight broke out between two people, and then one stabbed the other. They continue to interview witnesses, but have not found the assailant.

They are appealing for help to identify the attacker, described as a South Asian man, six-foot tall, 26 or 27 years old, 225 lbs, and wearing a forest green jacket with fur on the hood. He was with a blonde-haired woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044. If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

