24 Minutes with The Dreadnoughts

Boasting a raucous live show where virtually anything goes, The Dreadnoughts return with a new album, Foreign Skies, an ode to the centennial anniversary of the First World War. Ahead of their appearance at The Rickshaw Theatre on November 24, Joe Leary spent 24 Minutes with guitarist and vocalist Nicholas Smyth

You’re a band that follows the rule of “no rules”. How crazy does a Dreadnoughts show get?

Pretty crazy! Once, we lit the mandolin player on fire. A few nights ago in Edmonton, we crowd-surfed the drummer to the bar on an Arabian carpet and the crowd spontaneously broke into a song from Disney’sAladdin. We bring random audience members on stage to sing songs they’ve never heard before.

Your musical boundaries seem vast and tend to defy convention. I always admire artists who don’t want to be simply categorized as this or that as music is much too broad. But if you had to describe the sound, what genre would it be?

Yeah, “traditional, gypsy-klezmer-polka-shanty-folk-punk” isn’t a genre. So we call ourselves “world-core clusterfolk”. And hey, it’s not our fault that the usual list of genres is so boring!

Tell us about the new album Foreign Skies. This comes after a six-year hiatus?

After a long period away from making music, we decided to push the envelope a little by making a concept album. Foreign Skies has been made during the 100-year centenary of the First World War, a period of enormous upheaval and tragedy. We just wanted to try to tell some of the stories of the people who lived through it.

How has the live music scene in Vancouver changed over the years?

Honestly, not too much. We lost a few venues, gained a few new ones, and most of the same classic bands are still going. There’s still a ton of young talent coming into the scene every year (check out the Staggers and Jaggs, for example). It’s a fantastic place to play.

The single Back Home in Bristol has the feel of something that could become anthemic in time. Where did the concept come from?

The West Country in England is our second home. A kind of spiritual retreat where we go and drink real cider and hang out with some of our best friends. So while the song is sung from the perspective of a World War I soldier in a real bad spot, it’s also a semi-autobiographical tribute to a wonderful part of the world.

What can we expect from the Dreadnoughts in 2018?

We play to open a “hot yoga” studio so that we can start making some real money in this town.