B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming says it's "disturbing" that Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld spoke at a "hateful" event this week to oppose the province's LGBTQ curriculum.

Last month, Neufeld criticized the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity program, or SOGI, and wrote on social media that allowing kids to choose their gender was “child abuse.”

He later apologized, but Fleming said his apology seems "insincere" since he repeated the controversial comments earlier this week at a Culture Guard rally against SOGI. Culture Guard is an activist group which bills itself as protecting "community values", like parental rights and the sanctity of life.

In an emailed statement Thursday, Fleming blasted Neufeld, stating it’s "disturbing" that a school trustee "spoke at the hateful event" held by Culture Guard.

On Tuesday night, Neufeld again said that allowing kids to have gender reassignment treatments such as hormone therapy is child abuse, according to a Global News report. The rally was also met with a counter protest Tuesday, with demonstrators calling for human rights, and the resignation of Neufeld.

"Clearly the apology in October was not sincere," said Fleming. "Elected trustees are supposed to advocate for students not hurt them."

Fleming, who has two children in the school system, recalled being a student in the 1980s when LGBTQ students were targeted for widespread bullying.

"I can say unequivocally that our province will keep moving forward. There is no turning back," he said.

"In the same week that the Prime Minister of Canada announced an apology is coming for decades of discrimination and persecution of the LGBTQ community — Mr. Neufeld and Culture Guard was spreading the same bigoted views that are part of Canada’s painful past."

Fleming went on to say that Neufeld's "shameful behaviour" would lead to suicide, which he called unacceptable.

"As a society we cannot allow discrimination against people for who they identify as or choose to love. I applaud hundreds of parents, students and members of the community who rallied in support of SOGI and to stand up for inclusivity in our schools. It is crucial that we help to ensure all students feel welcome in B.C. Schools, regardless of who they choose to love or who they identify as."

The board and Neufeld have been contacted but have yet to respond to Fleming's statement.

Culture Guard's executive director Kari Simpson, said in an email Thursday, that she has consulted legal counsel about Fleming's comments, which she claims are defamatory.

The Chilliwack Board of Education has stated that Neufeld's comments are his own and do not reflect the views of the board.

The B.C. Teachers’ Federation has called for Neufeld to step down.

ticrawford@postmedia.com