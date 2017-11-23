Christmas gets quirky in Vancouver theatres

Christmas is a time of traditions: lovingly unpacking favourite decorations, revisiting festive films and preparing family recipes passed down through generations.

But this year, Vancouver’s theatre community has collectively decided to disregard routine. Instead, city stages will overflow with strange, offbeat spins of Christmas classics and unconventional works that celebrate the season in their own unique ways.

Here are a few:

Almost, Maine

If Love Actually is your definitive holiday film, you might consider swinging by Pacific Theatre for the heartwarming, romantic romp, Almost, Maine.

Set on a cold midwinter night in rural Maine, John Cariani’s charming play follows the intricately entwined lives of nine residents as they find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest ways. Set over the course of a single evening, the work promises an abundance of warm sentimentality that should heat up even the dreariest of December days.

The work marks a directorial debut for Kaitlin Williams, a rising talent in the city who most recently wowed audiences at Perdita in The Winter’s Tale at Bard on the Beach.

Onstage Nov. 24. Info at www.pacifictheatre.org

East Van Panto: Snow White & the Seven Dwarves

If you don’t want to get too touchy-feely, why not go downright funny with the East Van Panto? Entering its milestone fifth year at The Cultch’s York Theatre, these madcap, joyful show series has quickly become one of the city’s coolest holiday traditions.

This year’s antics begin in North Vancouver, with Snow White making an escape across the Second Narrows Bridge. Arriving at the PNE, she soon makes friends with a group of washed-up `80s rock stars, “The Seven Dwarves.”

The production brings together a dream team of collaborators and performers — including Anita Rochon, Veda Hille, and panto-alumni Allan Zinyk — to poke fun at Vancouver’s idiosyncrasies. Writer Mark Chavez, of The Pajama Men, is guaranteed to pack the piece with delights for little ones as well as adult jokes that will soar over their heads.

Onstage Nov. 29. Info at www.thecultch.com

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

Snow White isn’t the only one who has to contend with an evil witch this season. Down on Granville Island, Carousel Theatre are set to stage a grand adventure as they transport audiences to the snowy realm of Narnia.

The sweeping, familiar tale follows four siblings who find themselves pitched into an epic battle between Good and Evil. Carousel shows are renowned for endless imagination and high production values, so this staging should prove nothing short of magical.

Onstage Nov. 25. Info at www.carouseltheatre.ca

Little Dickens: The Daisy Theatre

Puppeteer Ronnie Burkett has brought his menagerie of raunchy marionettes to the city for four consecutive years, selling out runs each and every time. This season, he applies a fresh twist to Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol with his adults-only version.

Audiences who have seen The Daisy Theatre are ceaselessly amazed by the depth of expression and personality that the master marionettist conjures from his puppets. They feel more like flesh and blood than wood and string, so it should be rewarding for longtime fans to see Burkett’s creations take on such iconic roles as Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and Bob Cratchit.

Onstage Dec. 5. Info at www.thecultch.com

Bah Humbug!

Dickens’ work is an understandably popular story in the festive season. Returning for its annual run, this collaboration between SFU Woodward’s, Vancouver Moving Theatre and Full Circle: First Nations Performance sets the familiar Christmas Carol narrative in the Downtown Eastside.

Local music legend Jim Byrnes stars as sushi-loving pawnshop-owner Scrooge who finds himself visited by three Coast Salish spirits. The hyperlocal tradition has become an audience favourite, in part due to the abundance of music shot throughout the work, performed by Byrnes, his co-stars, and the Saint James Music Academy Choir.

Onstage Dec. 7. Info at www.thecultch.com

Christmas Queen 4 – Secret Santa

Over at Vancouver TheatreSports, their brash and brassy holiday mascot ‘The Christmas Queen’ is returning for another month of high-stakes hilarity.

The unscripted antics will see the titular Queen do her utmost to ruin Christmas. Taking inspiration from audience suggestions, the 90-minute performance is never the same twice. TheatreSports’ hugely talented improvisers spin comic gold from thin air, riffing on holiday themes in new and bellyaching ways each night.

Onstage now. Info at www.vtsl.com