The City of Vancouver unveiled its new 10-year housing strategy Thursday, a plan more than 14 months in the making.

The plan, coming less than a year out from a civic election in which housing is expected to be the top issue, touches on everything from creating more affordable housing options, taming speculative real estate investment, addressing homelessness, and bringing more density to vast swaths of Vancouver's residential neighbourhoods.

The Housing Vancouver Strategy wants 72,000 new homes built over 10 years, with two-thirds of those to be rentals. That represents a 50 per cent increase in supply over the current trends, the city said.

City staff will present the Housing Vancouver Strategy to city council next week.

The city began consultation on the Housing Vancouver Strategy back in the fall of 2016, and Thursday's unveiling comes just a day after the federal government unveiled its own national housing strategy with dual events in Vancouver and Toronto proposing billions of dollars in housing spending.

At the Vancouver event, Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos did not say how much money B.C. might expect from the plan, nor how the plan might address Vancouver's high housing costs that are out of reach for many middle-class families. But, he said: "There will be more homes available, more housing stock built, and more partnerships. It will be good news for the middle class.”

Also on Wednesday, the City of Vancouver released a preview of the fuller Housing Vancouver Strategy, in the form of a number of measures dealing specifically with renters and the rental market.

